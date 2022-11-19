Patch 1.3, Balancing and Bugfixes

Hi all!

This is a balancing patch aimed at making some builds a little less broken and fixing a few annoying bugs.

The biggest change is:

Many Spells now have a "Cap" for maximum number of entities

For example, bouncing frost now has a maximum of 10 frosts on the field at once.

What if I liked the old no-cap behavior?

You can disable the caps! Go to the pause menu -> "Options" -> "Game Options" -> "Persistent Spell Cap" and uncheck this box.

Fixed "falling through floor" bug

This patch should fix the issue that some players had where on some machines, you'd clip through the floor and fall out of the map (and a failsafe would then teleport you back to the center of the stage). With this fix, you shouldn't fall through the lowest floor anymore!

Full list of balancing changes

(remember, you can disable this in the options menu)

Capped max number of bouncing frosts and ice storms to 10 each

Capped maximum number of chain-casts of glacial axe, icicle shards, and frost piercer to about 12

Capped all metal spell 'chargers' to 10 each

Capped maximum number of swarthy oars and clean spritz clouds to 20 each

Buffed piston smash and ion bolt damage

Improved piston smash enemy tracking

Nerfed elemental spirits to only give +50% elemental damage

Fire damage boosts have been increased slightly (~20% across the board)

Enemy and boss health scales a bit higher from zone 2 onwards (health increase ranges from ~15% to 30% increase). Challenge modes related to enemy and boss health are unchanged.

This will probably be the last "unsolicited" patch. I'll continue to fix any annoying bugs or crashes people find, so if you run into a bug feel free to make a steam forums post.

Thanks for playing the game, hope you enjoy!

Abhi