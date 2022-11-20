2.979 - Winter Wonderland Patch

Adjustments:

[⬆️ ] HQ Upgrades now shows point / total earned HQ upgrade points

[⬆️ ] Make double up automatically applied when perks boost is purchased.

[⬆️ ] Rename Manager of desserts title to Supervisor throughout to reduce confusion.

Features:

[✅ ] coins under dessert icons can now be clicked to show coins/sec on desserts.

[✅ ] coins button added to menu to toggle all coins/s values for all desserts at once..

[✅ ] Main Setting to turn off confirms for spending gems / tickets.

[✅ ] Setup for the Winter Wonderland Event Starting Monday Nov 21st

Bugs:

[🔨] Improved iOS speeds for some devices.

[🔨] Bonus: claim for completing challenges didn't show until closing and re-opening

[🔨] Portrait mode scaling for trays are cutoff.

[🔨] Completed bar for awards is not full on reboot of game.

[🔨] Occasional Hang on store change / LVL up

[🔨] steam store xp award reversed.

[🔨] Lemon meringue pie capital

[🔨 ] Franchising text says you've maximized profits even when you haven't

[🔨 ] If any trainer percentage was set to Quality, it would spend most into quality

[🔨 ] The batch bar speed only updated once a second, now it can go quicker