2.979 - Winter Wonderland Patch

Adjustments:
[⬆️ ] HQ Upgrades now shows point / total earned HQ upgrade points
[⬆️ ] Make double up automatically applied when perks boost is purchased.
[⬆️ ] Rename Manager of desserts title to Supervisor throughout to reduce confusion.
Features:
[✅ ] coins under dessert icons can now be clicked to show coins/sec on desserts.
[✅ ] coins button added to menu to toggle all coins/s values for all desserts at once..
[✅ ] Main Setting to turn off confirms for spending gems / tickets.
[✅ ] Setup for the Winter Wonderland Event Starting Monday Nov 21st
Bugs:
[🔨] Improved iOS speeds for some devices.
[🔨] Bonus: claim for completing challenges didn't show until closing and re-opening
[🔨] Portrait mode scaling for trays are cutoff.
[🔨] Completed bar for awards is not full on reboot of game.
[🔨] Occasional Hang on store change / LVL up
[🔨] steam store xp award reversed.
[🔨] Lemon meringue pie capital
[🔨 ] Franchising text says you've maximized profits even when you haven't
[🔨 ] If any trainer percentage was set to Quality, it would spend most into quality
[🔨 ] The batch bar speed only updated once a second, now it can go quicker
