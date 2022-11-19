 Skip to content

Crupt update for 19 November 2022

Update 42

Update 42

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed some damage effects occuring even while dying (including giving status effects; this fixes the Player continuing to burn if killed by the initial damage of an attack that inflicts burning)
-Fixed grammatical mistake in Stine dialogue
-Fixed grammatical mistake in Trink dialogue
-Fixed grammatical mistake in Shild dialogue
-Changes to post-game content

