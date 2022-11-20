I've overhauled Fragment's Moonrise to 3D!

Hello everybody, my name is Yyanthire, and welcome to the overhaul to Fragment's Moonrise.

Back in 2020 I launched the classic version of Fragment's Moonrise, the original 2D version.

The game was met with some decent response, but was ultimately not the game I had envisioned.

My love and passion for this game and game development in general lead me to seriously reconsidering the design direction that ultimately lead to THIS overhaul to the game.

What you see before you is the result of a little over a year of development done exclusively by myself.

The graphics, combat, and more importantly, game design flow have been seriously redone. What I'm launching now is only half of what I truly wish the introduction for the game to go; Consider this a gameplay-oriented Demo for what I am envisioning.

My true vision is to incorporate the storyline and lore, in addition to further gameplay elements, to make this a truly unique RTS-style open world experience.

From the launch of this Demo forward, I'll be working on incorporating new aspects to the world and creating the baseline of the storyline I wish to establish.

Thank you for coming to check out my passion and I hope you enjoy Fragment's Moonrise.

Its worth noting that the original 2D version of Fragment's Moonrise, the "Classic" version is still playable and you can pick up right where you left off. For more info, click here.

Finally, I figured this was important to mention. Going forward there will likely not be any support for languages outside of English. For me currently, its just too difficult to incorporate other languages into the game while I'm still heavily working on the base game's development. I hope you understand as supporting other languages is definitely something I would like to do, but lack the ability to do so at this point in time. I hope the game is still enjoyable nonetheless, and thanks for the support you have given me thus far.