Bavovna included! update for 19 November 2022

Bugs fixes v.0.1.14

Share · View all patches · Build 9976237 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game is available to everyone, we have received the first feedback from the players and here are some of the fixes and changes that we have made:

  • fixed a critical bug with the purchase of improvements and the subsequent exit to the menu through the "ESC" button and through the controller;
  • fixed a critical bug with the "saber" upgrade, now it works correctly on all mobs;
  • also changed the font size of the descriptions of improvements, now it is more readable.

Thank you, Eugenicus, 4 feedback! ːkcdgkwː

