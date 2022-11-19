-Added 4 new weapon combinations
-Fixed a bug where defeated by alchemy furnace could cause ui display error(?)
-Removed one of the thunder link high pitched audio clips
-Optimized damage popups, blood effects and target on hit effects
-Fixed a bug where loading soul bound fabao/technique/skill/weapon could cause file load error
-Criteria of 0 lifespan gain upon phase up changed: any demonic talent invested -> lifespanless invested
-Fixed a bug where some weapon combo's damage multiplier does not work
Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 19 November 2022
Update Notes for Nov 20
-Added 4 new weapon combinations
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update