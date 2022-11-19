Update Notes for Nov 20

-Added 4 new weapon combinations

-Fixed a bug where defeated by alchemy furnace could cause ui display error(?)

-Removed one of the thunder link high pitched audio clips

-Optimized damage popups, blood effects and target on hit effects

-Fixed a bug where loading soul bound fabao/technique/skill/weapon could cause file load error

-Criteria of 0 lifespan gain upon phase up changed: any demonic talent invested -> lifespanless invested

-Fixed a bug where some weapon combo's damage multiplier does not work