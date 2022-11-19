 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 19 November 2022

Update Notes for Nov 20

Share · View all patches · Build 9976184 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added 4 new weapon combinations
-Fixed a bug where defeated by alchemy furnace could cause ui display error(?)
-Removed one of the thunder link high pitched audio clips
-Optimized damage popups, blood effects and target on hit effects
-Fixed a bug where loading soul bound fabao/technique/skill/weapon could cause file load error
-Criteria of 0 lifespan gain upon phase up changed: any demonic talent invested -> lifespanless invested
-Fixed a bug where some weapon combo's damage multiplier does not work

Changed files in this update

Depot 1866881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link