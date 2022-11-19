1.2 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9976129 · Last edited 19 November 2022 – 22:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Hey!

The new update on the maps browser is now out!

You can now preview maps, browse the workshop directly from the game itself and search all the maps available online without opening the workshop.

A full-screen toggle was also added to the settings.

Additionally, now there's more music! Various tracks change depending on whether you are in the menus or in a map playing.

New Icon browser buttons were also added, where you can also show only the page containing the newly added maps to the workshop.

Flying through rings is also less flashy right now with the brightness of the rings decreasing as you get close for a nicer experience.

I hope you like it!

Thanks!