Zoom mode and updated Chinese localization

Chinese localization

Changed font to one that is easier to read and made the the text bigger, if its still to small please activate "Zoom" in settings-general.

Zoom mode

For playing on Steamdeck or in if you find the text hard to read on computers or items you pick up you can activate "Zoom". Screens you look at will be closer, items you pick up will be closer.

In general it will be easier to read texts.

Some clipping might occur if you rotate some items you can inspect - I hope to adress this in an upcoming patch.

Fixes:

-Missing subtitles for a dialogue.

-It is no longer possible to bind arrowkeys for movement since they dont work with computers.