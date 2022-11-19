Patch Notes ea v0.5.0

EA Release - 0.5.0 Notes
Developer Notes
Another small update to fix some report issues and a few that I ran across while play testing.
Working on getting some of the ambient sounds volume to better levels. They sit on a different sound track which means the SFX volume doesn't affect them.
Looking at trying to add an ambient volume slider.
NOTE:
Some of these updates will not be applied to saved games.
If you've already cleared out the bandit caves, you won't see any changes until the caves reset.
If you have already cleared out Druinport Sewers and/or completed the Mayor's request, you will need to use a save prior to clearing.
You may send your saved game file to support@blindmonkeygames.com and I will reset these zones for you if you like
-
Fixed - You can now finish the quest the Mayor gives you in Druinport
-
Fixed - Aftershock spell displays proper message if 4th character attempts to learn.
-
Fixed - Aftershock spell does proper skill check when you study the book
-
Fixed - Damage messages should display the proper damage amount a combatant takes - takes into account target's resists
-
Fixed - Resists can go no lower than 0 as intended (0 = immune to that damage type)
-
Fixed - Some mobs (like the ones in the fire caves) have a damage shield - only causes damage when you hit melee attacks,
this is now working correctly. This is unresistable (subject to change)
-
Fixed - You can examine mob groups from a distance in the Druinport Sewers
-
Fixed - Some mobs had collision issues that are now corrected
-
Fixed - Alracle Virie teaches Expert Mind magic properly
-
Fixed - Dragonspine Mountains Gate spellbook works properly, now
-
Fixed - Novice Aftershock tome can be used to learn Novice Aftershock as intended
-
Fixed - Summon Bones spellbook works properly, now
-
Informational - Added a maximum distance for examining mob groups. If you don't get any info on the group, move a bit closer
-
Informational - Numbing Cold spell book now has a description of what the spell does
-
Informational - The Bandit Caves have been tweaked. Reduce the number of spiders you'll see in the caves. There were way to many than originally planned.
-
Informational - The boss in the Druinport Sewers is now working the way I had intended. He wasn't supposed to be an automatic battle.
Changed files in this update