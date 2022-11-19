Patch Notes ea v0.5.0

EA Release - 0.5.0 Notes

Developer Notes

Another small update to fix some report issues and a few that I ran across while play testing.

Working on getting some of the ambient sounds volume to better levels. They sit on a different sound track which means the SFX volume doesn't affect them.

Looking at trying to add an ambient volume slider.

NOTE:

Some of these updates will not be applied to saved games.

If you've already cleared out the bandit caves, you won't see any changes until the caves reset.

If you have already cleared out Druinport Sewers and/or completed the Mayor's request, you will need to use a save prior to clearing.

You may send your saved game file to support@blindmonkeygames.com and I will reset these zones for you if you like