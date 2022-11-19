Patch notes for v0.65 (or god I hope there's no loose ties on it)

-Added option to disable Glow/Bloom

-Decreased Glow effect ingame

-Changed algorithm responsible for placing street lights

-Changed Waifu Bot, now with unique quotes by Pixie Willow!

-Another smol things here and there

Hi there. Long time no see!

I've been working solely on the final encounter on the game's end. Things are close to completion, but there's now some cutscenes/text-work to do, AND there's the proper game ending to do, and I'm not sure if I should add the final boss without the game ending or if not.

Anyway, that's it for now. There's not much changes to be seen because most are hidden until other parts get done first.

As always, if you have anything to say, feel free to say here on Steam or on our discord at:

https://discord.gg/xKDbh66ZW9

Cheers!