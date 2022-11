Share · View all patches · Build 9976106 · Last edited 20 November 2022 – 09:06:06 UTC by Wendy

Welcome to the low-poly world!

Hello everyone,

We decided to make a very special and major update to the game, we removed the cubes called "voxels". Now the game looks more fresh and clean.



The new graphics style of Hero Jumper.

Other small changes

Slider for mouse sensitivity and toggle for post process added in the options menu

Small bug fixes and quality of life changes.

Have fun destroying Hero Jumper! ːsteamhappyː