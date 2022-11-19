 Skip to content

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 19 November 2022

Nov 19: New Music and Audio Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 9976094 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tweaked the volume of various audio effects

Adjusted sfx EQ and FX

Replaced all music with a new song called somber

Somber's pitch is randomized between 0.77 and 1.0 at startup

