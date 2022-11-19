Nov 19: New Music and Audio Changes

Tweaked the volume of various audio effects
Adjusted sfx EQ and FX
Replaced all music with a new song called somber
Somber's pitch is randomized between 0.77 and 1.0 at startup
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Tweaked the volume of various audio effects
Adjusted sfx EQ and FX
Replaced all music with a new song called somber
Somber's pitch is randomized between 0.77 and 1.0 at startup
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update