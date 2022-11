Share · View all patches · Build 9976065 · Last edited 19 November 2022 – 21:09:05 UTC by Wendy

This update is live now. The ladder has been reset.

Added audio to many skills and events

Added a tutorial

Removed some annoying things

Monster movement speed has been noticably reduced

Balance changes

Map changes (there should be more viable paths now)

New skills and unique items

Bug fixes and optimization

