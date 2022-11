Hello everyone!

We were aware there were a few bugs to making the game unplayable. We are sorry about that but these test stages for finding such bugs. We did fix those bugs in this update, so we hope you will enjoy Pillazon! We will extend the playtest(Beta test) event for a day because of this problem and we will invite more people who already requested access on Steam to apologize.

Come and join us on our Discord server!

https://discord.gg/4ttd9QECax