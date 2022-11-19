 Skip to content

Taiji update for 19 November 2022

Update Notes for Build 11.19.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9975801 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed an issue where a bridge would sometimes rotate the wrong way in the Gardens
-Fixed an issue where loading into the endgame area would sometimes have the incorrect fade group state
-Undid rollback of Build 11.12.2022, those changes relisted below:
-Fixed a few issues where you could end up out of bounds when loading in a save
-Fixed some issues with culling and the bonus/endgame areas
-Fixed some issues with openable gates sometimes loading in the incorrect state
-Extended some windchimes sounds

