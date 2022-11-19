 Skip to content

No More Room in Hell update for 19 November 2022

Update 1.13.1 Released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update to No More Room in Hell has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart No More Room in Hell. The major changes include:

Changes

  • Improved overall melee hit detection, entities close up can now be hit more reliably

  • Melee impacts no longer draw decals or spawn debris

  • Melee swings can now hit multiple entities at once

  • Mutator list is now sorted by title

  • Reduced SKS w/ bayonet extra shove delay (1.5s -> 0.5s)

  • Reverted scoreboard "DEAD" label back to "DECEASED"

  • Server-side Workshop error messages are now more descriptive

  • Updated the localization files:

Fixes

  • Fixed common Linux crash when earning an achievement
  • Fixed death sound playing on disconnect kill
  • Fixed disconnect kills affecting "We Got This!" achievement progress
  • Fixed entity "ambient_fmod" playing all active sounds on client sign-in
  • Fixed entity "point_message_multiplayer" not always updating position when following entities
  • Fixed event "zombie_shoved" being fired when shoving players
  • Fixed FMOD sound system crash when changing level (#1363)
  • Fixed inconsistent volume factor on music and FMOD ambient sounds
  • Fixed instructor hints displaying globally on dormant entity targets
  • Fixed map localization not falling back to English when strings were missing for current language
  • Fixed mutators not being applied on listen server restart (#1361)
  • Fixed mutators not being reloaded on level change
  • Fixed overlapping elements in options dialog
  • Fixed rare crash when player who's using a supply crate leaves the game
  • Fixed scoreboard text being truncated on lower resolutions
  • Fixed server name being truncated on the scoreboard
  • Fixed several issues with "ambient_fmod" entity
  • Fixed SKS bayonet stab sound playing when hitting something else than a zombie or player
  • Fixed supply crate getting stuck open when using player dies or leaves the game
  • Fixed supply crate UI not closing during demo playback

Changes for mappers and modders

  • Added entity "env_timer", a simple HUD timer with input controls similar to a stopwatch
  • Added filter entity "filter_activator_player_infection", passes when player is infected, or optionally when activator is not a player
  • Added filter support for entity "env_explosion"
  • Added input "ToggleSound" to entity "ambient_fmod"
  • Added "SetCauser" input to entities, sets who gets credit for an inflicting kill (e.g. from hurt trigger)
  • Entity "trigger_keypad" now sets "OnTrigger" activator as player who input the code
  • Fixed "ambient_fmod" inputs "IncreaseVolume" and "DecreaseVolume" not working

Maps

nmo_asylum
  • Added additional audio
  • Added alternate key spawn to better balance objective paths
  • Added alternate paths to bypass most of the chokepoints that would result in "Zombie Clogs"
  • Added clipping to smooth out certain staircases, remove god-spots in the finale and prevent objective items from getting stuck places
  • Added more signs
  • Added more spooky stuff!
  • Cheeky Foot Door now unlocks if you get special Foot Spawn. No more staring longingly at feet you can't reach
  • Exorcised Ghost Bomb
  • First half of the map has been streamlined based on objective path to be easier to navigate, and to have less dead ends
  • Fixed collision on many, many objects
  • Fixed hard to hear audio in finale
  • Improved Performance in Courtyard
  • Improvements to zombie spawning in finale section and reduced number of runners in courtyard by roughly 20%, but I'm afraid ya'll are still going to be at the mercy of the random spawning logic here, so you might not notice a difference if you're unlucky
  • Readjusted meat health and finale duration to be more challenging
  • Replaced a significant number of "Fake Real Doors" with real, fake doors to improve navigation
  • Revamped Dormitory lighting to be less boring, general lighting improvements across the board
  • Revamped spawning logic in finale to have significantly fewer runners
  • Stuck spots on Keys, gravestones and front desk reception area have been fixed; ant-sized props removed, sorry ants
  • Updated Navigation mesh to make zombies less dumb
  • Various detailing improvements and misc. bug fixes
  • You can now save the melon, a sincere apology to melon rescue teams for this oversight
nmo_fema
  • Replaced ambient music from soundscape to "room" ambient
  • Slightly changed "Pump it" challenge objective route
nms_arpley
  • Fixed wrong ending wave
nms_laundry
  • Extended extraction time
  • Fixed zombies being stuck in a narrow alley spawn (extended playable area, even if they're stuck, players can kill them with melee)
  • Landmine kills are now credited to a player who picked up the mine
  • Landmines no longer damage players (except when infected)
  • Reduced siren duration from 4 mins to 1 min
  • Replaced "alert" hint icons for "cut the rope" objective with "use key" icon
  • Van now honks its horn before it starts moving
  • Van now won't instantly kill players

