Update 1.13.1 Released

An update to No More Room in Hell has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart No More Room in Hell. The major changes include:

Changes

Improved overall melee hit detection, entities close up can now be hit more reliably

Melee impacts no longer draw decals or spawn debris

Melee swings can now hit multiple entities at once

Mutator list is now sorted by title

Reduced SKS w/ bayonet extra shove delay (1.5s -> 0.5s)

Reverted scoreboard "DEAD" label back to "DECEASED"

Server-side Workshop error messages are now more descriptive

Updated the localization files: With thanks to community translators: Blueberryy, Holy Crap, Klowby, marcielcps, Plazehorta Want to localize NMRiH to your own language? Visit our localization repository on GitHub.



Fixes

Fixed common Linux crash when earning an achievement

Fixed death sound playing on disconnect kill

Fixed disconnect kills affecting "We Got This!" achievement progress

Fixed entity "ambient_fmod" playing all active sounds on client sign-in

Fixed entity "point_message_multiplayer" not always updating position when following entities

Fixed event "zombie_shoved" being fired when shoving players

Fixed FMOD sound system crash when changing level (#1363)

Fixed inconsistent volume factor on music and FMOD ambient sounds

Fixed instructor hints displaying globally on dormant entity targets

Fixed map localization not falling back to English when strings were missing for current language

Fixed mutators not being applied on listen server restart (#1361)

Fixed mutators not being reloaded on level change

Fixed overlapping elements in options dialog

Fixed rare crash when player who's using a supply crate leaves the game

Fixed scoreboard text being truncated on lower resolutions

Fixed server name being truncated on the scoreboard

Fixed several issues with "ambient_fmod" entity

Fixed SKS bayonet stab sound playing when hitting something else than a zombie or player

Fixed supply crate getting stuck open when using player dies or leaves the game

Fixed supply crate UI not closing during demo playback

Changes for mappers and modders

Added entity "env_timer", a simple HUD timer with input controls similar to a stopwatch

Added filter entity "filter_activator_player_infection", passes when player is infected, or optionally when activator is not a player

Added filter support for entity "env_explosion"

Added input "ToggleSound" to entity "ambient_fmod"

Added "SetCauser" input to entities, sets who gets credit for an inflicting kill (e.g. from hurt trigger)

Entity "trigger_keypad" now sets "OnTrigger" activator as player who input the code

Fixed "ambient_fmod" inputs "IncreaseVolume" and "DecreaseVolume" not working

Maps

nmo_asylum

Added additional audio

Added alternate key spawn to better balance objective paths

Added alternate paths to bypass most of the chokepoints that would result in "Zombie Clogs"

Added clipping to smooth out certain staircases, remove god-spots in the finale and prevent objective items from getting stuck places

Added more signs

Added more spooky stuff!

Cheeky Foot Door now unlocks if you get special Foot Spawn. No more staring longingly at feet you can't reach

Exorcised Ghost Bomb

First half of the map has been streamlined based on objective path to be easier to navigate, and to have less dead ends

Fixed collision on many, many objects

Fixed hard to hear audio in finale

Improved Performance in Courtyard

Improvements to zombie spawning in finale section and reduced number of runners in courtyard by roughly 20%, but I'm afraid ya'll are still going to be at the mercy of the random spawning logic here, so you might not notice a difference if you're unlucky

Readjusted meat health and finale duration to be more challenging

Replaced a significant number of "Fake Real Doors" with real, fake doors to improve navigation

Revamped Dormitory lighting to be less boring, general lighting improvements across the board

Revamped spawning logic in finale to have significantly fewer runners

Stuck spots on Keys, gravestones and front desk reception area have been fixed; ant-sized props removed, sorry ants

Updated Navigation mesh to make zombies less dumb

Various detailing improvements and misc. bug fixes

You can now save the melon, a sincere apology to melon rescue teams for this oversight

nmo_fema

Replaced ambient music from soundscape to "room" ambient

Slightly changed "Pump it" challenge objective route

nms_arpley

Fixed wrong ending wave

nms_laundry