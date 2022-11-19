 Skip to content

Junkyard Simulator update for 19 November 2022

Hotfix v.2.1.2 - Blurry textures

Build 9975630

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have good news – we’ve managed to fix the loading textures issue for graphics cards with less than 4GB memory, eg. 1060 3GB, 970 4GB – of course, it’s weekend and we could check it only on a very small scale.

We will make a bigger test next week, but you can download the new version and check it now. Work on this fix is ongoing, So this update is still in the test phase. However, we have very good feedback from our internal tests.

Thank you very much for your patience and feedback! We wouldn’t know about the problem without your help. Please let us know in the comments your thoughts on the update.

To download the right version make sure you are on a default branch.

