Alpha 61.E1 - Hotfix 1

Hello everyone,
A new Hotfix (1) for Alpha 61.E1 (experimental) is available!
Changelog:
- Fixed: Meat gets Cooked/Burned instantly when placed on a cooking place on the Campfire
- Fixed: Meat gets Dried instantly when placed on the drier
- Fixed: Meat drying too fast on the Meat drier after loading a game
- Fixed: Meat gets Smoked instantly when placed on the smoker
- Fixed: Meal getting smoked too fast on the smoker after loading a game
- Fixed: Placing the Wooden bucket on a cooking place of a Campfire
- Fixed: Dew Catcher collecting the wrong amount of water (Correct values are 0.3/Easy, 0.2/Medium and 0.1/Hard difficulty)
We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
Best regards,
G4GTeam.
Changed depots in experimental branch