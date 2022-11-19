 Skip to content

Escape The Pacific update for 19 November 2022

Alpha 61.E1 - Hotfix 1

Hello everyone,

A new Hotfix (1) for Alpha 61.E1 (experimental) is available!

Changelog:

  1. Fixed: Meat gets Cooked/Burned instantly when placed on a cooking place on the Campfire
  2. Fixed: Meat gets Dried instantly when placed on the drier
  3. Fixed: Meat drying too fast on the Meat drier after loading a game
  4. Fixed: Meat gets Smoked instantly when placed on the smoker
  5. Fixed: Meal getting smoked too fast on the smoker after loading a game
  6. Fixed: Placing the Wooden bucket on a cooking place of a Campfire
  7. Fixed: Dew Catcher collecting the wrong amount of water (Correct values are 0.3/Easy, 0.2/Medium and 0.1/Hard difficulty)

We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Best regards,

G4GTeam.

