Alpha 61.E1 - Hotfix 1

Build 9975546 · Last edited 19 November 2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

A new Hotfix (1) for Alpha 61.E1 (experimental) is available!

Changelog:

Fixed: Meat gets Cooked/Burned instantly when placed on a cooking place on the Campfire Fixed: Meat gets Dried instantly when placed on the drier Fixed: Meat drying too fast on the Meat drier after loading a game Fixed: Meat gets Smoked instantly when placed on the smoker Fixed: Meal getting smoked too fast on the smoker after loading a game Fixed: Placing the Wooden bucket on a cooking place of a Campfire Fixed: Dew Catcher collecting the wrong amount of water (Correct values are 0.3/Easy, 0.2/Medium and 0.1/Hard difficulty)

We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Best regards,

G4GTeam.