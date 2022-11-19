Total Rendition 0.4.5.1!

That it's 0.4.5.1 is not an intentional reference to Ray Bradbury's Fahrenheit 451, although it makes for an interesting case of serendipity.

0.4.5.1 introduces some important updates to make the AI of Total Rendition's NPCs more interesting. These are not the last of the tweaks to the game's AIs, but are perhaps among the most consequential thus far.

This version will also coincide with a number of changes in the maps which are already here. The starting level's layout (though not its visual design) is close to being finalized. You can also go back and forth from the starting level to Queen Astrid Boulevard, which ought to give you a better impression of Total Rendition's world structure.

Once in turn that's done, you will soon start seeing other levels and missions of Total Rendition getting progressively unveiled, as the final version of Total Rendition will have dozens of levels.

This update will also be available to those enrolled into the open playtest.

Until the next version!