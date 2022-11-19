 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Odd Woods update for 19 November 2022

v0.3f1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9975461 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Today's update adds two boss fights. The bosses can be summoned at mystical locations marked with a question mark on the map. Summoning a boss requires summoning points. Every morning there is an opportunity to collect summoning points in the upgrade window. Once the boss is defeated, the player will receive a special upgrade.

ADDED - two bosses with their own summoning location

CHANGE - increased repair hammer range from 1.4 to 1.6

FIX - metal fences could not be placed if the terrain was too steep
FIX - if the AI died during an attack, the attack was still performed

Have a great day

Changed files in this update

Depot 2175701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link