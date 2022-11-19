v0.3f1 Update

Hi everyone,
Today's update adds two boss fights. The bosses can be summoned at mystical locations marked with a question mark on the map. Summoning a boss requires summoning points. Every morning there is an opportunity to collect summoning points in the upgrade window. Once the boss is defeated, the player will receive a special upgrade.
ADDED - two bosses with their own summoning location
CHANGE - increased repair hammer range from 1.4 to 1.6
FIX - metal fences could not be placed if the terrain was too steep
FIX - if the AI died during an attack, the attack was still performed
