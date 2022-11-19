Patch Notes - November 19

Thank you to everyone who has given amazing feedback on Egression so far! Our first patch is now out the door - see the release notes below for details!

Features

Added support for distance grab to pick up items from the floor without bending down (with an option to distance grab from non-floor locations for sitting players or limited play spaces)

Content

Added an instructional sign behind the tablet on the intro table, to let players know not to put the tablet back in its holder (press the appropriate button on your control to put the tablet away and take it back out)

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where a hand could disappear until the tablet is used

Fixed an issue where the player’s view would jumping when using Pimax headsets

If you have any feedback on your play experience, please feel free to join us on Discord and let us know!