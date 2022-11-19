 Skip to content

Beasts Shall Rise update for 19 November 2022

Key Spawn Audio Cue plus .....Demons added

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Demons are in. Early stages, lots of work still to do on them.

Audio effect added when key spawns. I need to limit the range on that.

