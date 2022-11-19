Ultra Fight Da! Kyanta 2 - patch 23

Game:

Fixed incorrect description of Dr. K's Ultra2 in character select.

Options:

Fixed a bug in which key config input was not accepted when setting the controller on the 2P side.

Added the ability to change the battle screen. It is now possible to toggle the display of strength bars and gauges and the display of player names during online battles.

Net Play:

Fixed a bug that caused out-of-sync when spectating other players.

Fixed incorrect ping values received when playing a match on a server connection.

Fixed a bug that prevented matches from continuing when time was up.

Fixed a bug that caused the victory screen to appear twice for players watching the game.