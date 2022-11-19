DREAMWILD Patch Notes for November 19th, 2022

Here's a brand new patch coming right at ya! This patch should bring some nice QOL changes and some other neat stuff.

Changes:

Home portals now emit beacons of light to make them easier to find

Enemies in later levels now drop Blue Gubbins, which are worth two Gubbins and heal 2 HP

Increased score from later enemies

Gubbins now move faster towards the player

Gubbins will now stop glowing and emitting particles when collected

NPC Dialogue is now controlled by player input rather than by a timer, this should make dialogue easier to read and less tedious to get through

Final Portal now has a Key Counter to keep track of the keys you have collected

Fixed certain Skyboxes having visible seams

The Final boss now has slightly adaptive health to make the fight less of a pushover at max stats

Fixed problem causing the player to still be vulnerable to damage after defeating the Final Boss

"Friends in a Strange Place" now plays in its intended area of the castle

I hope that these changes will make DREAMWILD more fun for everyone! As always, thanks for playing, and feel free to leave feedback in the comments!

-Karbonic

Coming soon...

Here's a quick tiny little itty bitty sneak peak at some new content coming soon to DREAMWILD!

Stay tuned! I'm excited to show off more and more cool stuff in the near future!

