Version 1.0.8, issues fixed, big internal overhaul.

Hi,
I have released version 1.0.8.
This version includes:
- Smooth rotation, useful for non VR.
- Better sized tooltips, in VR and non VR(please tell me if there are issues).
- Brighter text on player character and options. Makes it easier to read.
- Back button UI in in game menu. So you won't have to press key/gamepad, and can click with mouse(without having to restart).
There were some big changes internally, I had to rework some things.
Please let me know if there are any major issues.
I wish to add more content in the future, hope you will follow.
Changed files in this update