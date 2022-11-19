Version 1.0.8, issues fixed, big internal overhaul.

Hi,

I have released version 1.0.8.

This version includes:

Smooth rotation, useful for non VR.

Better sized tooltips, in VR and non VR(please tell me if there are issues).

Brighter text on player character and options. Makes it easier to read.

Back button UI in in game menu. So you won't have to press key/gamepad, and can click with mouse(without having to restart).

There were some big changes internally, I had to rework some things.

Please let me know if there are any major issues.

I wish to add more content in the future, hope you will follow.