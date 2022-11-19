 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Burial Stone update for 19 November 2022

Version 1.0.8, issues fixed, big internal overhaul.

Share · View all patches · Build 9975147 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi,

I have released version 1.0.8.

This version includes:

  • Smooth rotation, useful for non VR.
  • Better sized tooltips, in VR and non VR(please tell me if there are issues).
  • Brighter text on player character and options. Makes it easier to read.
  • Back button UI in in game menu. So you won't have to press key/gamepad, and can click with mouse(without having to restart).

There were some big changes internally, I had to rework some things.
Please let me know if there are any major issues.

I wish to add more content in the future, hope you will follow.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1910361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link