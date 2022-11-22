Version 0.20.2 - New Features, Content, Fixes, and Trailer + Demo

This week a new trailer is unveiled as well as a demo of the game. The demo is available for a limited time. The intention is to get more hands on the game. A demo will allow players to get a feel for the game that you can't get in a trailer or screenshot.

New Features and Content

Added a visual targeting feature

Added in-game tutorials

Added a new avatar 'Cyberpunk Y'

Cyberpunk Y (name unknown / TBD) - Concept Art



"A reassuring individual to his friends, honest, but cynical. His thrill seeker lifestyle is motivated by his competitive nature. Brash at times, but just as versatile, his intelligence pushes him to be an effective data runner and cyber surfer."

Fixes and Improvements

Updated glitch visuals

Glitches are now 2x larger

Updated dialogue system to support tutorials

Updated GoTo dialogue

2x CPU performance improvement over previous build

Fixed grid issue where nodes would not snap to initial position

Various updates to UI

Various issue fixes

Next Steps

The cybernet overworld map is taking shape, and this new strategic layer will be made available over the next several weeks. With this change, future runs on a mainframe will generate Reputation that can be used to gain Contracts to protect other mainframes in the cybernet.

Upcoming Features