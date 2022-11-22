 Skip to content

Crash Override update for 22 November 2022

Version 0.20.2 - New Features, Content, Fixes, and Trailer + Demo

Version 0.20.2

This week a new trailer is unveiled as well as a demo of the game. The demo is available for a limited time. The intention is to get more hands on the game. A demo will allow players to get a feel for the game that you can't get in a trailer or screenshot.

New Features and Content

  • Added a visual targeting feature
  • Added in-game tutorials
  • Added a new avatar 'Cyberpunk Y'
Cyberpunk Y (name unknown / TBD) - Concept Art


"A reassuring individual to his friends, honest, but cynical. His thrill seeker lifestyle is motivated by his competitive nature. Brash at times, but just as versatile, his intelligence pushes him to be an effective data runner and cyber surfer."

Fixes and Improvements

  • Updated glitch visuals
  • Glitches are now 2x larger
  • Updated dialogue system to support tutorials
  • Updated GoTo dialogue
  • 2x CPU performance improvement over previous build
  • Fixed grid issue where nodes would not snap to initial position
  • Various updates to UI
  • Various issue fixes

Next Steps

The cybernet overworld map is taking shape, and this new strategic layer will be made available over the next several weeks. With this change, future runs on a mainframe will generate Reputation that can be used to gain Contracts to protect other mainframes in the cybernet.

Upcoming Features

  • Cybernet overworld map
  • Environment obstacles and hazards

