Zero-K v1.10.11.1 - Down to Earth

Share · View all patches · Build 9975004 · Last edited 19 November 2022 – 15:09:02 UTC by Wendy



Economy coordination is easier, commanders deal a little less damage, and Dirtbag cannot go to space. New music tracks by the player Superintendent are now available ingame in the track list under Settings/Audio. Conjurer cloak has the largest nerfs since its inception, core cloakbots have small nerfs, and the assault vehicles are tankier. Paladin is a little harder to manoeuvre and Krow has a lot more damage, but with Krow being niche for so long it is hard to say how the balance will shake out.

Balance

Dirtbag hits slightly less hard and can no longer create very steep terrain.

Health 580 -> 560

Damage reduced by 13%

Dropped dirt now has a slope limit (5x normal terraform slope).

In particular, maximum thin spike height ∞ -> 700 elmos.

Conjurer is easier to find when area cloaking.

Movement speed reduced to 66% while area cloaking.

Area cloak cost 8 -> 10

Jamming and area cloak radius 184 -> 175

Decloak radius while area cloaking 184 -> 220

Ronin has reduced survivability.

Health 420 -> 400

Turn rate reduced by 15%

Reaver is worse at dodging and shooting.

Turn rate reduced by 10%

Range 270 -> 265

Mason is slower to slow down Rover expansion.

Speed 72 -> 69

Ravager is tankier and better at hitting mobiles.

Health 1920 -> 2000

Projectile velocity increased by 5.7%

Minotaur is also tankier and better at hitting mobiles.

Health 6800 -> 7200

Increased projectile velocity by 2%

Krow bombs are easier to target and its laser now demands respect.

Manoeuvrability while bombing 25% reduction -> 25% increase.

Speed while bombing is still reduced by 25%.

Reduced cluster bomb spray angle by 6.6%

Increased laser fire arc tolerance.

Laser range 383 -> 395

Laser DPS increased by 19%

Paladin is less manoeuvrable.

Speed 46.5 -> 43.5

Turn rate reduced by 10%

Torso turn rate reduced by 10%

Head turn rate reduced by 20%

Commanders

Strike chassis gains a unique attribute at level 1.

Added innate jamming with 175 radius (matches Conjurer)

Guardian loses the free battle drone as it is too powerful.

Removed free battle drone on level 5.

Morph is slower but cheaper at higher levels.

Morph costs 75/100/650/200/300/400/500... -> 50/100/650/200/250/300/350...

Morph rate 10/15/20/25/30/30/30... -> 5/5/7.5/7.5/10/10/10...

Basic weapon cost 5 -> 25

The most common basic weapons have damage nerfs.

Beam Laser DPS reduced by 4%

Light Particle Beam DPS reduced by 8%

Disruptor Beam DPS reduced by 6%

Riot Cannon reload time 1.63s -> 1.8s

Riot Cannon range 300 -> 285

Rocket Launcher projectile velocity reduced by 6%

Rocket Launcher area of effect 96 -> 90

Flamethrower DPS increased by 13.6%

Team Economy

Coordinating the team economy is easier as shared projects generate shared payback.

Payback for building economy is now proportional to the amount of resources spent on the structure, not who owns the structure.

Mex payback increased 50% -> 80%.

Energy payback increased 50% -> 60%.

Energy payback maximum rate increased by 6%.

Fixed a bug that caused the old mex payback to be closer to 35-40%.

Fixed payback sent to AFK players simply disappearing.

Unit AI

Some units gain the Ronin Lotus-fighting AI and other units shoot less at hidden mexes.

Added Lotus and running away on firing to Moderator and Scalpel.

Ogre only shoots at nearby hidden mexes, not though at max range.

Crab doesn't shoot at hidden mexes.

Krow now skirmishes everything to avoid enemies walking under it.

Tweak move clumping to be slightly more lenient for large units.

Music

Added a work-in-progress alternate music track by SuperIntendent.

It can be enabled ingame under "Settings/Audio/Track list".

Campaign

Zhurou (DRP) is a bit easier on Easy.

Shifted Detriments later on Easy.

Added an allied antinuke on Easy.

Added a player Fusion on Easy and Normal (for some energy leeway).

Hibiliha (Funnelweb) is also a bit easier on Easy.

Added Ultimatum temporary unlock.

Hampered initial enemy income on Easy by removing backline mexes and the remaining Fusions.

Thinned out initial enemy army on Easy.

Features

Ctrl+Click formation move now obeys _current _maximum move speed.

Merged unit spotter widget improvements from rollmops.

Adv Geo blast radius shows while placing Geos.

Tweak antinuke lines slightly thinner.

Placing a morphable structure with Ctrl now queues the morph as well.

Antinuke now gains one level per nuke interception.

The stealth tag is now supported for modding.

Improved Pyro firing animation.

Right clicking on a unit in a factory now guards the factory. This avoids accidentally repairing rather than assisting. Queuing a command after guard cancels the guard, so the common use case is preserved.

Self destructing a large portion of your stuff now blocks the command and prints a warning, rather than automatically resigns. Note that resign is bindable for those that want it.

[hq]Fixes[/h1]