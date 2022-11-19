Update, Version 20221119

Real life kicks in again. This morning, I was informed my building is now in another COVID-19 lockdown. Such is life. --

现实生活再次发生了奇怪的剧情。今天我收到通知，我住的这栋楼又封起来了。可喜可贺，可喜可贺。--

English

##########Content############

[Faith]New tenet: Freedom of Speech. (Silence resistance +15%, Silence offense -15%)

[Faith]The first tenet now costs only half devotion to be added.

[Faith]Additional cost to add a tenet caused existing tenets now starts at the 3rd tenet. (Previously, it was at the 2nd tenet.)

[Item]Reduced the base price of campfire toolkits. (From 2000 to 700. Otherwise, people will just throw a portable bed to use. :D)

[The Grand Library]Added the dialog of one of the librarians. He now also sells supplies to you. (He sells Butterfly Wings much cheaper than the witchcraft vendor in Liu's Commodity Market)

##########WIKI###############

Updated the wiki document of Butterfly Wings, added information about the Abandoned Mine, locations in the Bazaar, and locations in Egypt. https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Butterfly_Wings

##########System#############

[Special Attribution] a negative number of state offenses now display as red in the item detail window.

简体中文

##########Content############

【信仰】新信条：言论自由。（沉默抗性+15%，施加沉默成功率-15%）

【信仰】在一个信仰上加入首个信条现在有一个50%的折扣。

【信仰】因为存在现有信条导致的额外开销现在会在第三个信条才开始出现。（此前是在第二个信条的时候。）

【物品】降低了野营工具的基础价格。（从2000降低到了700。不然的话，大家基本上都是随身带张床随时丢出来休息的。:D）

【大图书馆】加入了一个图书管理员的对话。并且，他现在会向你贩卖补给品。（他贩卖蝴蝶翅膀的价格比疁城小商品市场的巫术商人便宜得多。）

##########WIKI###############

更新了维基的蝴蝶之翼页面，加入了关于废弃矿洞、巴扎区域、埃及区域各个场景的信息。https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Butterfly_Wings

##########System#############

【特殊属性】当状态施加成功率为负数时，现在会在物品细节窗口中用红色显示。