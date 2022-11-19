Update 0.52 Killer Insects

Hi all, this update brings 3 types of new insects or their behavior into the game.

First is the ants swarm roaming through the jungle and beach. It will destroy any food it will find - fruits, vegetables, coconuts, meat and even animal corpses (inclusive those in traps), leaving just bones behind them. Ants swarm can cause small damage to player by biting.

The only protection against it is to set up fire that the ants will try to avoid and hope for the best.





Wild bees hives are getting swarms as well. If player comes to close, they will release a wild bees swarm that will attack and follow player for a while. So going few meter away from hive is no more enough.

Last - completely new insect are mosquitos. Mosquitos swarm are present in swamp. They can bite you and cause malaria illness in future. Currently malaria is indicated on player HUD but has no effect yet on player. It will come within future updates.

To prevent getting sting by mosquitos player can craft cream from animal lard and mint. Or to find repellent in washed up crates on beach.

Few words for future development.

A new Unreal Engine version 5.1 was released and I need to check the compatibility of the game first.

I want to also test the new UE5 World Partition before working on new maps, so I can decide if to use it or not, before starting to work on them.

Additionally I found a new nice water plugin that I am considering to replace the original water with. Needs also lot of testing and implementation as well.

And not least - I need to test the new UE5 IK system prior adding new animations I have available.

Thank you for your support! It means a lot.

Join our discord community.

https://discord.io/areaz

I will be also pleased to answer any questions.

Juraj Bachar

Game Creator