Version 0.7.1

Additions:
Optional -- Offensive trend arrows for the currently selected tile and adjacent active tiles to encourage more double-teaming
Added a quit button to the main page
Support for larger screen resolutions
Improvements:
The upper limit of the power of the edited tile has been increased from 99 to 200, and the power value changes faster when long-pressed
If a match score upload fails, a re-upload will be attempted when viewing the leaderboard
Improved the style of tile attack bubbles
Improved the transparency of the battle console
Fixed:
Fixed the problem that the editing map could not be cyclically scrolled
Fixed an issue where tiles rotated incorrectly
Changed files in this update