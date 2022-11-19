Version 0.7.1

Additions:

Optional -- Offensive trend arrows for the currently selected tile and adjacent active tiles to encourage more double-teaming

Added a quit button to the main page

Support for larger screen resolutions

Improvements:

The upper limit of the power of the edited tile has been increased from 99 to 200, and the power value changes faster when long-pressed

If a match score upload fails, a re-upload will be attempted when viewing the leaderboard

Improved the style of tile attack bubbles

Improved the transparency of the battle console

Fixed:

Fixed the problem that the editing map could not be cyclically scrolled

Fixed an issue where tiles rotated incorrectly