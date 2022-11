Share · View all patches · Build 9974794 · Last edited 19 November 2022 – 13:26:04 UTC by Wendy

Set many players retired

Deleted duplicate persons

Fixed errors with national teams

Fixed broken scouting button when you control a national team

Fixed contract of transferred players

In the next days we will continue fixing bugs but will also start working on improving the transfer market so that AI teams make more offers.

