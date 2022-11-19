Update! [0.06] Vehicle handeling, Selling lag & Dirt Lock!
No more sliding around! All vehicles have now reworked handeling to feel heavier,better & doesnt slide around
and i will continue to tweak and adjust the weight, speeds & gearboxes to make it as realistic as possible
also added a Manual dirt lock to lock the dirt physics to a bed or bucket
(if your having gearbox issues try to reset the F/R/N control to stop it interfearing)
Tracked vehicles sliding fixed
Heavier weight for all vehicles
New gearbox for all vehicles
Multiple controls save issues fixed
First gear lockup control added
Forward, reverse and Neutral controls added
Added feel to the Hydraulics
Faster hydraulics on some functions
Fuel save issue fixed
Loan getting paid when loading fixed
Selling Lag now fixed
Conveyer upkeep heavily reduced
Store hitboxes and FPS hitboxes reworked
Other small fixes and tweaks
Now the focus is to make the dirt work better and fixes and suggestions in general!
Best regards
Christian
Changed files in this update