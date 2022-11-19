Update! [0.06] Vehicle handeling, Selling lag & Dirt Lock!

No more sliding around! All vehicles have now reworked handeling to feel heavier,better & doesnt slide around

and i will continue to tweak and adjust the weight, speeds & gearboxes to make it as realistic as possible

also added a Manual dirt lock to lock the dirt physics to a bed or bucket

(if your having gearbox issues try to reset the F/R/N control to stop it interfearing)

Tracked vehicles sliding fixed

Heavier weight for all vehicles

New gearbox for all vehicles

Multiple controls save issues fixed

First gear lockup control added

Forward, reverse and Neutral controls added

Added feel to the Hydraulics

Faster hydraulics on some functions

Fuel save issue fixed

Loan getting paid when loading fixed

Selling Lag now fixed

Conveyer upkeep heavily reduced

Store hitboxes and FPS hitboxes reworked

Other small fixes and tweaks

Now the focus is to make the dirt work better and fixes and suggestions in general!

Best regards

Christian