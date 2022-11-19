Update V. 0.0.6c

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi there girls and guys,

in this update I focused on mounts and interactions. You no longer have to collect the special items and soul essence to get a mount. You now can simply tame them with a lasso. I hope you like the system :)

I also changed the display of everything you can interact with. There are bubbles with the most important infos like how long it takes a cow to give new milk etc.

Please tell me if something is bugged on the discord server.

In the next update the caves will finally be in the game :)

Update notes Patch 0.0.6c

Additions:

Added 2 new quests for learning blueprints

Added item: Small healing potion (Heals 30% of your health)

Added blueprint learning tab: Medical

Added blueprint learning tab: Wagons

Added item: Picture Frame

Added Item: Memory Relic (Item to learn a random blueprint [Rare Item])

Added Workstation: Research table

Added logics to learn the blueprint of an item via the research table (You need the item you want to learn)

Added mounts as real objects in the world

Added saddle models for every mount

Added item: Saddle

Added mount: Jabalou (Mystical Boar)

Added Jabalou to the Dark Forest biome

Added Taming minigame

Added Health to mounts

Added state indicator (Name + Health) to mounts

Added Energy level to mounts

Added Energy drain and regeneration to Mounts

Added Mount Info UI

Added inventory menu tabs for map, guild and journal

Removed the mount menu

Removed the green soul that trades mounts from the Green lands

Removed item: Soul essence

Removed Painting Frame from the research list and removed the functionality because of fatal error crashes

Added 2 new quests that teaches how to tame a mount

Changes:

Changed: Mounts are actual objects in the world now.

Changed: Horses and otehr mountable animals can be tamed with a lasso now

Changed: Horses are tameable and mountable now

Changed: Wild horses are running away from the player now

Changed: Forward direction of mounts is now the rotation of the mount not the mouse anymore (Look around while riding is possible now)

Changed: Mounts are only ridable when a saddle is attached

Changed: Mounts are only ridable by the person who catched it or guild members

Changed: Mounts are killable now

Changed: It is possible to kill sleeping players

Changed: All Horses, Ilbeza, Phenx, Jabalou and Yldrig can be attached to a carriage

Changed: Door lock UI will be closed after you typed in the code

Changed: Moved the Map into the inventory window

Changed: Moved the Guild UI into the inventory window

Changed: Moved Journal into the inventory menu

Changed: Moved the Air indicator to the middle of the screen to see your oxygen status a bit better.

Changed: Oxygen status will only be shown when going underwater now

Fixes: