Update V. 0.0.6c

Hi there girls and guys,
in this update I focused on mounts and interactions. You no longer have to collect the special items and soul essence to get a mount. You now can simply tame them with a lasso. I hope you like the system :)
I also changed the display of everything you can interact with. There are bubbles with the most important infos like how long it takes a cow to give new milk etc.
Please tell me if something is bugged on the discord server.
In the next update the caves will finally be in the game :)
Update notes Patch 0.0.6c
Additions:
- Added 2 new quests for learning blueprints
- Added item: Small healing potion (Heals 30% of your health)
- Added blueprint learning tab: Medical
- Added blueprint learning tab: Wagons
- Added item: Picture Frame
- Added Item: Memory Relic (Item to learn a random blueprint [Rare Item])
- Added Workstation: Research table
- Added logics to learn the blueprint of an item via the research table (You need the item you want to learn)
- Added mounts as real objects in the world
- Added saddle models for every mount
- Added item: Saddle
- Added mount: Jabalou (Mystical Boar)
- Added Jabalou to the Dark Forest biome
- Added Taming minigame
- Added Health to mounts
- Added state indicator (Name + Health) to mounts
- Added Energy level to mounts
- Added Energy drain and regeneration to Mounts
- Added Mount Info UI
- Added inventory menu tabs for map, guild and journal
- Removed the mount menu
- Removed the green soul that trades mounts from the Green lands
- Removed item: Soul essence
- Removed Painting Frame from the research list and removed the functionality because of fatal error crashes
- Added 2 new quests that teaches how to tame a mount
Changes:
- Changed: Mounts are actual objects in the world now.
- Changed: Horses and otehr mountable animals can be tamed with a lasso now
- Changed: Horses are tameable and mountable now
- Changed: Wild horses are running away from the player now
- Changed: Forward direction of mounts is now the rotation of the mount not the mouse anymore (Look around while riding is possible now)
- Changed: Mounts are only ridable when a saddle is attached
- Changed: Mounts are only ridable by the person who catched it or guild members
- Changed: Mounts are killable now
- Changed: It is possible to kill sleeping players
- Changed: All Horses, Ilbeza, Phenx, Jabalou and Yldrig can be attached to a carriage
- Changed: Door lock UI will be closed after you typed in the code
- Changed: Moved the Map into the inventory window
- Changed: Moved the Guild UI into the inventory window
- Changed: Moved Journal into the inventory menu
- Changed: Moved the Air indicator to the middle of the screen to see your oxygen status a bit better.
- Changed: Oxygen status will only be shown when going underwater now
Fixes:
- Fixed: simple bed will not show up in the crafting menu after learning it
- Fixed: Bed will not show up in the workbench crafting menu after learning it
- Fixed: Missing Blueprint references (Crafting but no resulting item)
- Fixed: wood fence is missing in the cutting block crafting table
- Fixed: wrong images for some building parts
- Fixed a quest where you have to craft a bedroll (Now it is a simple bed)
- Fixed Loot wagons are invisible
- Fixed: Some blueprints are missing in the blueprints list to learn
- Fixed: Some blueprints do are not shown in the crafting list
- Fixed: Beehive needs 50 beehives to be crafted
- Fixed: When start swimming the char will kind of sink into the ground
- Fixed: Ouzun landing animation is verry slippery
- Fixed: Spamming the Interaction key when mounting and dismounting will cause a break in the functionality
- Fixed: Ladders are not attachable to walls
- Fixed: Place building stuff will remove one extra item when it is placed in the inventory
- Fixed: When respawning the other player infos will not be displayed when they are in near
- Fixed: Some trees are still have the unlimited tree bug
- Fixed: When crafting something for a quest in the workbench etc. the quest will not be finished when taking the crafted item out
Changed depots in experimental branch