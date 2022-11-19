 Skip to content

Re.Poly update for 19 November 2022

Update V. 0.0.6c

Hi there girls and guys,

in this update I focused on mounts and interactions. You no longer have to collect the special items and soul essence to get a mount. You now can simply tame them with a lasso. I hope you like the system :)

I also changed the display of everything you can interact with. There are bubbles with the most important infos like how long it takes a cow to give new milk etc.

Please tell me if something is bugged on the discord server.

In the next update the caves will finally be in the game :)

Update notes Patch 0.0.6c

Additions:

  • Added 2 new quests for learning blueprints
  • Added item: Small healing potion (Heals 30% of your health)
  • Added blueprint learning tab: Medical
  • Added blueprint learning tab: Wagons
  • Added item: Picture Frame
  • Added Item: Memory Relic (Item to learn a random blueprint [Rare Item])
  • Added Workstation: Research table
  • Added logics to learn the blueprint of an item via the research table (You need the item you want to learn)
  • Added mounts as real objects in the world
  • Added saddle models for every mount
  • Added item: Saddle
  • Added mount: Jabalou (Mystical Boar)
  • Added Jabalou to the Dark Forest biome
  • Added Taming minigame
  • Added Health to mounts
  • Added state indicator (Name + Health) to mounts
  • Added Energy level to mounts
  • Added Energy drain and regeneration to Mounts
  • Added Mount Info UI
  • Added inventory menu tabs for map, guild and journal
  • Removed the mount menu
  • Removed the green soul that trades mounts from the Green lands
  • Removed item: Soul essence
  • Removed Painting Frame from the research list and removed the functionality because of fatal error crashes
  • Added 2 new quests for learning blueprints
  • Added 2 new quests that teaches how to tame a mount

Changes:

  • Changed: Mounts are actual objects in the world now.
  • Changed: Horses and otehr mountable animals can be tamed with a lasso now
  • Changed: Horses are tameable and mountable now
  • Changed: Wild horses are running away from the player now
  • Changed: Forward direction of mounts is now the rotation of the mount not the mouse anymore (Look around while riding is possible now)
  • Changed: Mounts are only ridable when a saddle is attached
  • Changed: Mounts are only ridable by the person who catched it or guild members
  • Changed: Mounts are killable now
  • Changed: It is possible to kill sleeping players
  • Changed: All Horses, Ilbeza, Phenx, Jabalou and Yldrig can be attached to a carriage
  • Changed: Door lock UI will be closed after you typed in the code
  • Changed: Moved the Map into the inventory window
  • Changed: Moved the Guild UI into the inventory window
  • Changed: Moved Journal into the inventory menu
  • Changed: Moved the Air indicator to the middle of the screen to see your oxygen status a bit better.
  • Changed: Oxygen status will only be shown when going underwater now

Fixes:

  • Fixed: simple bed will not show up in the crafting menu after learning it
  • Fixed: Bed will not show up in the workbench crafting menu after learning it
  • Fixed: Missing Blueprint references (Crafting but no resulting item)
  • Fixed: wood fence is missing in the cutting block crafting table
  • Fixed: wrong images for some building parts
  • Fixed a quest where you have to craft a bedroll (Now it is a simple bed)
  • Fixed Loot wagons are invisible
  • Fixed: Some blueprints are missing in the blueprints list to learn
  • Fixed: Some blueprints do are not shown in the crafting list
  • Fixed: Beehive needs 50 beehives to be crafted
  • Fixed: When start swimming the char will kind of sink into the ground
  • Fixed: Ouzun landing animation is verry slippery
  • Fixed: Spamming the Interaction key when mounting and dismounting will cause a break in the functionality
  • Fixed: Ladders are not attachable to walls
  • Fixed: Place building stuff will remove one extra item when it is placed in the inventory
  • Fixed: When respawning the other player infos will not be displayed when they are in near
  • Fixed: Some trees are still have the unlimited tree bug
  • Fixed: When crafting something for a quest in the workbench etc. the quest will not be finished when taking the crafted item out

