[Notice] We apologize for the wrong notice regarding additional costume DLC.

Hi! We are Troubleshooter dev.

First of all, We sincerely apologize for posting this notice.

In the Crimson Crow DLC announcement on October 21, we had a big mistake about providing incorrect information related with the sale of costume DLC bundle.

Incorrect information on October 21

The costumes can be purchased individually or as a bundle. Once you purchased the costume bundle, it is automatically obtained whenever additional costume is added.

(Currently, This phrase has been deleted to prevent continuous misunderstanding.)

Above information is completely different from the way we currently sell them.

Currently, there are two types of costume sales: individual sales and 50% off through bundle sales, and whenever a new costume is added, we recommend that you purchase it at 50% off through bundle purchases.

The reason why incorrect information was released was because our team didn't communicate within the team when writing the related announcement. It's perfectly our fault.

Most players who purchased the costume DLC bundle according to the previously-announced sales methods will feel very confused and unpleasant if they understand that they need to buy a Leton costume DLC.

We sincerely apologize to all users who have been confused and offended by current situation.

We'll do our best to ensure that the contents of the notice convey accurate information to prevent this from happening again.

We apologize again for ruining the buying DLC that should be enjoyable.

Thank you.