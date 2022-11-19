 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chess Survivors update for 19 November 2022

Hotfix (0.6.4.1)

Share · View all patches · Build 9974720 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed small bug where the first time you unlocked Gambit Mode you would first see the level 5 mod. You should now see the 1st level, well first.

Cheers,
Aarimous

Changed files in this update

Depot 2065003
  • Loading history…
Depot 2065004
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link