Hotfix (0.6.4.1)

Fixed small bug where the first time you unlocked Gambit Mode you would first see the level 5 mod. You should now see the 1st level, well first.
Cheers,
Aarimous
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed small bug where the first time you unlocked Gambit Mode you would first see the level 5 mod. You should now see the 1st level, well first.
Cheers,
Aarimous
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update