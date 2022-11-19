Build 7 release notes

Thanks to everyone who helped make the release a success! We’re pleased to announce the first post-release update. This update clears up a few release bugs, improves onboarding, and makes several balancing updates that we believe will bring the difficulty more in line with your expectations.
New Features 🙌
- New custom adaptive final boss music
Bug Fixes/Improvements 🐛
- Explosions now have a 50% chance of causing ceiling enemies to drop
- Allow pausing in player ship
- Increase hitbox size for world 1 boss
- Various minor audio and visual fixes
- Start world 2 boss faster to minimize chance of player walking into swords
- Close final boss gate faster to minimize chance of player trapping themselves outside
- Potential performance optimization (pause some distant off-screen enemies to reduce CPU/physics load)
- Add HUD feedback when collecting oxygen, coins, and activating switches
- Improve usability of oxygen refill stations by clearly showing coins -> oxygen exchange details
- Spikey enemies can now be killed via explosions
- Fix some issues with physics-based coins
- Fix for world 1 boss not always taking damage
- Fix for player stuck moving slowly after holding exploding barrel
- Fix various scenarios in which player could remain in the shooting state
- Fix for pausing during teleporting leaving player frozen
Balance Changes
- Increase world 1 boss health, add ceiling worms
- Fix for world 3 boss head health not refilling fully after each phase
- Decrease probability of bottles spawning hearts and oxygen (50% -> 33%)
- 50% chance of chests being trapped
- Remove item spawns for world 1 and 2 bosses
- Increase difficulty of challenge rooms
Known Issues
See this forum post for known issues with the latest build
P.S. We will soon be posting a devlog with our plans for the future. We have lots of cool stuff in the works and we’re excited to share! Stay tuned...
Changed files in this update