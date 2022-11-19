 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Astral Flux update for 19 November 2022

Build 7 release notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9974717 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to everyone who helped make the release a success! We’re pleased to announce the first post-release update. This update clears up a few release bugs, improves onboarding, and makes several balancing updates that we believe will bring the difficulty more in line with your expectations.

New Features 🙌

  • New custom adaptive final boss music

Bug Fixes/Improvements 🐛

  • Explosions now have a 50% chance of causing ceiling enemies to drop
  • Allow pausing in player ship
  • Increase hitbox size for world 1 boss
  • Various minor audio and visual fixes
  • Start world 2 boss faster to minimize chance of player walking into swords
  • Close final boss gate faster to minimize chance of player trapping themselves outside
  • Potential performance optimization (pause some distant off-screen enemies to reduce CPU/physics load)
  • Add HUD feedback when collecting oxygen, coins, and activating switches
  • Improve usability of oxygen refill stations by clearly showing coins -> oxygen exchange details
  • Spikey enemies can now be killed via explosions
  • Fix some issues with physics-based coins
  • Fix for world 1 boss not always taking damage
  • Fix for player stuck moving slowly after holding exploding barrel
  • Fix various scenarios in which player could remain in the shooting state
  • Fix for pausing during teleporting leaving player frozen

Balance Changes

  • Increase world 1 boss health, add ceiling worms
  • Fix for world 3 boss head health not refilling fully after each phase
  • Decrease probability of bottles spawning hearts and oxygen (50% -> 33%)
  • 50% chance of chests being trapped
  • Remove item spawns for world 1 and 2 bosses
  • Increase difficulty of challenge rooms

Known Issues
See this forum post for known issues with the latest build

P.S. We will soon be posting a devlog with our plans for the future. We have lots of cool stuff in the works and we’re excited to share! Stay tuned...

Changed files in this update

Depot 1757921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link