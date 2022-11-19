Build 7 release notes

Thanks to everyone who helped make the release a success! We’re pleased to announce the first post-release update. This update clears up a few release bugs, improves onboarding, and makes several balancing updates that we believe will bring the difficulty more in line with your expectations.

New Features 🙌

New custom adaptive final boss music

Bug Fixes/Improvements 🐛

Explosions now have a 50% chance of causing ceiling enemies to drop

Allow pausing in player ship

Increase hitbox size for world 1 boss

Various minor audio and visual fixes

Start world 2 boss faster to minimize chance of player walking into swords

Close final boss gate faster to minimize chance of player trapping themselves outside

Potential performance optimization (pause some distant off-screen enemies to reduce CPU/physics load)

Add HUD feedback when collecting oxygen, coins, and activating switches

Improve usability of oxygen refill stations by clearly showing coins -> oxygen exchange details

Spikey enemies can now be killed via explosions

Fix some issues with physics-based coins

Fix for world 1 boss not always taking damage

Fix for player stuck moving slowly after holding exploding barrel

Fix various scenarios in which player could remain in the shooting state

Fix for pausing during teleporting leaving player frozen

Balance Changes

Increase world 1 boss health, add ceiling worms

Fix for world 3 boss head health not refilling fully after each phase

Decrease probability of bottles spawning hearts and oxygen (50% -> 33%)

50% chance of chests being trapped

Remove item spawns for world 1 and 2 bosses

Increase difficulty of challenge rooms

Known Issues

See this forum post for known issues with the latest build

P.S. We will soon be posting a devlog with our plans for the future. We have lots of cool stuff in the works and we’re excited to share! Stay tuned...