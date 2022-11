-Scaled-down the damage of Bjes monsters at the Perun's introduction quest.

-Increased health of skeletons.

-Increased health of ghost and werewolf monsters.

-Increased health of Bridge Trolls.

-Scaled-down the level mark for enemies who are not that strong.

-Mana per intelligence point goes down to 10 from the previous 15.

Bear is still a "raid boss", and remains unchanged. ^^