LONN | Patch 4

Hey everyone! We're back with another patch. Fixing bugs, making improvements and modifications based on your feedback. Thank you for posting on the Steam Discussions page, we appreciate all of the feedback.

BUG Could not jump on ramps, this has been fixed now. Maps like Abandoned Mall should be a lot easier now in the electricity areas.

BUG Shredder Drone can now damage your hands.

Improvement Modified the section with the credit pickup in the Hideout and Drone Fix. When you pick it up a new tutorial will appear explaining credits and Lucky's in more detail to help players.

Improvement Player jump height has been increased making it a lot easier to navigate areas and jump on top of surfaces.

Improvement Every physics object has been modified to improve how they feel so the weight is correct. These changes improve the physics objects in every single level of the game.

Improvement Improved collisions on various physics props.

Improvement The GangMembers and Certain city humans can now dodge attacks making the combat more dynamic for the start of the game.

Improvement New enemy behaviour type added, gang member with baseball bat. Unique animations and behaviours. Making the Metro/Prophecy section more interesting with the combat experience at that start point in the game.

Improvement Fixed collision on the railing in Metro so you can shoot through it in the final arena area.

Improvement Improved the end fight sequence at Metro, two gunners and one melee baseball bat enemy allow for different approaches.

Performance Optimisation In the Metro/Apartment level we've optimised the CPU impact of the Gang Members after completing Metro section and then playing Apartment.

Performance Optimisation Improved NPCs in City performance.

Modification Arena is now unlocked from the start of the game so you can play that before finishing Lab in the campaign.