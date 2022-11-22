New "Water for All!"-DLC out now!

Hi everybody!

Long time no see. I hope you’re all going great <3

I’m popping in today with some exciting news - Festival Tycoon has a brand new charity DLC!

After the 1.0 launch last summer, I celebrated by going to a whole bunch of real life music festivals around Europe. That was how I discovered Via con Agua, an international water charity that often works at music festivals recycling cups and collecting donations for their lifesaving work. I was super impressed by what they were doing. I thought, hey, if it works for real life festivals, why not digital ones as well?

That idle idea has now turned into something real: “Festival Tycoon - Water for All!”

With the ‘Water for All!’ DLC you can add a Viva con Agua info-booth to your festival to keep the grounds clean and tidy by collecting cups. The booth is an upgrade to the Waste Management, offering up to 5 new janitors. On top of that, it does not negatively impact the Scenery rating at all! This makes the Viva con Agua booth perfect for tight festival layouts with little space to spare.

Every penny of profit I make from the DLC will go towards Viva con Agua, supporting their mission to provide clean water to people around the world. In addition, there’s also a free patch coming out which will provide QOL improvements to the base game. Nice!!

That’s all for now. Please check out the DLC if you want to support a great cause, it’d mean a lot to me! :)

Best,

Johannes

PS: I’m also working on a new cool free update, but more on that soon!

Changelog since the last version: