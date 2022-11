Share · View all patches · Build 9974585 · Last edited 21 November 2022 – 09:06:09 UTC by Wendy

To All Cultists of Bastet!

After long years of development, we have finally released “Cats and the Other Lives”!

We’d like to thank everyone who supported us and shared their feedback on the game.

Without further ado, we leave you to the mysteries of the Mason family and their cat.

My Best Regards,

Can Oral

Creative Director