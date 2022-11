The game might be continued in the future. I've just released a small update that boosts the amount of alignment points you get per minutes from the beginner buildings.

It is on another site too, well known for indie games; Itch.io.

Thanks for reading this and I probably won't contact Steam to unretire it because I don't want to bother them anymore.

The decision to continue this game is still on a wire, but I will try to update the game every now and then.