0.9.3 - More Options For Comic Creation

This update adds option for limited series and black and white comics. Also some other small changes

Main UI change is that instead of blasting alerts to middle of your screen, they now show up bottom rights of the screen and you can view old alerts and messages in menu opened from there.

Black And White Comics

You can choose to make comics black and white. This allows you to save on printing and work. Black and white comics lack the coloring phase and do not need a colorist. Coloring is also not calculated in printing costs.

Drawback for black and white comics is that they are less appealing to most readers and tend to sell less

Limited Series

Series length option lets you make a limited series that automatically ends after selected amount of issues. This kind of series has some advantages and disadvantages.

Advantage is that the comic will get automatic fame bonus based on the company size. Even with tiny company this bonus is more than starting a normal comic.

Disadvantages for this kind of comic are that they will never increase their fame. Fame of franchise, workers and company will however increase like in normal comics. Also if you cancel the comic before it reaches the amount of issues planned at the creation of the comic, you will receive a fame penalty to your company.

Longer limited series has both higher advantages and disadvantages

Changes

Option for limited series

Ability to create black and white comics

Alert system is overhauled

Canceled comic will show info at the edge of screen as long as its being sold

Player can now assign multiple workers to one task

Various UI changes

Info window for comic immediately appears now after creating a comic

Fixes