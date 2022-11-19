0.9.3 - More Options For Comic Creation

This update adds option for limited series and black and white comics. Also some other small changes
Main UI change is that instead of blasting alerts to middle of your screen, they now show up bottom rights of the screen and you can view old alerts and messages in menu opened from there.
Black And White Comics
You can choose to make comics black and white. This allows you to save on printing and work. Black and white comics lack the coloring phase and do not need a colorist. Coloring is also not calculated in printing costs.
Drawback for black and white comics is that they are less appealing to most readers and tend to sell less
Limited Series
Series length option lets you make a limited series that automatically ends after selected amount of issues. This kind of series has some advantages and disadvantages.
Advantage is that the comic will get automatic fame bonus based on the company size. Even with tiny company this bonus is more than starting a normal comic.
Disadvantages for this kind of comic are that they will never increase their fame. Fame of franchise, workers and company will however increase like in normal comics. Also if you cancel the comic before it reaches the amount of issues planned at the creation of the comic, you will receive a fame penalty to your company.
Longer limited series has both higher advantages and disadvantages
Changes
- Option for limited series
- Ability to create black and white comics
- Alert system is overhauled
- Canceled comic will show info at the edge of screen as long as its being sold
- Player can now assign multiple workers to one task
- Various UI changes
- Info window for comic immediately appears now after creating a comic
Fixes
- Adjusting creative teams on comics was not working correctly
- Worker profit share was displaying incorrectly
- Furniture building had visual issues
- Workers should teleport less now
- Options should work better
- AI was not creating new comics correctly
Changed files in this update