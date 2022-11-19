Ruinarch is now available in other languages!

Share · View all patches · Build 9974431 · Last edited 19 November 2022 – 10:59:02 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

Firstly, we want to remind everyone that the game is now already available in the following languages:

Simplified Chinese

German

French

Japanese

Latin American Spanish

Polish

Turkish

Also, we have a small surprise update today with various small tweaks and fixes.

Tweaks

Slightly tweaked all archetype's starting loadout to improve the game's initial pacing

Monsters buried in the Cult Temple will no longer disappear

Added a tooltip when hovering over Villager Classes to give players info if they have something special they can do

Updated Repulsed opinion reduction from -35 to -25

Reduced the chance that a Villager will go berserk when experiencing a high amount of Opinion Reduction towards another character

Increased additional tiles for every Portal upgrade from 100 to 150

Added a log for when a Villager arrives at a new village for a visit

Resized villager info UI so that it doesn't cover the Spells and Buildings list while both are open

Reduced size of Villager's Relationship UI and fixed cropping issue

Replaced some icons and portraits

Increased small monster portrait sizes to 54x54px

Updated Prism UI to show all the criteria needed to trigger the events

Updated Snatch UI

Updated Residents list UI

Bug Fixes