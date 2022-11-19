Ruinarch is now available in other languages!

Hello everyone!
Firstly, we want to remind everyone that the game is now already available in the following languages:
- Simplified Chinese
- German
- French
- Japanese
- Latin American Spanish
- Polish
- Turkish
Also, we have a small surprise update today with various small tweaks and fixes.
Tweaks
- Slightly tweaked all archetype's starting loadout to improve the game's initial pacing
- Monsters buried in the Cult Temple will no longer disappear
- Added a tooltip when hovering over Villager Classes to give players info if they have something special they can do
- Updated Repulsed opinion reduction from -35 to -25
- Reduced the chance that a Villager will go berserk when experiencing a high amount of Opinion Reduction towards another character
- Increased additional tiles for every Portal upgrade from 100 to 150
- Added a log for when a Villager arrives at a new village for a visit
- Resized villager info UI so that it doesn't cover the Spells and Buildings list while both are open
- Reduced size of Villager's Relationship UI and fixed cropping issue
- Replaced some icons and portraits
- Increased small monster portrait sizes to 54x54px
- Updated Prism UI to show all the criteria needed to trigger the events
- Updated Snatch UI
- Updated Residents list UI
Bug Fixes
- [FIXED] Instructing Grounded cultist to Preach causes player mana to be drained.
- [FIXED] Faction Exclusive to Male but has Female Members.
- [FIXED] Fixed various null reference and loading issues.
Changed files in this update