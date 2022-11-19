 Skip to content

Ruinarch update for 19 November 2022

Ruinarch is now available in other languages!

Ruinarch update for 19 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Firstly, we want to remind everyone that the game is now already available in the following languages:

  • Simplified Chinese
  • German
  • French
  • Japanese
  • Latin American Spanish
  • Polish
  • Turkish

Also, we have a small surprise update today with various small tweaks and fixes.

Tweaks

  • Slightly tweaked all archetype's starting loadout to improve the game's initial pacing
  • Monsters buried in the Cult Temple will no longer disappear
  • Added a tooltip when hovering over Villager Classes to give players info if they have something special they can do
  • Updated Repulsed opinion reduction from -35 to -25
  • Reduced the chance that a Villager will go berserk when experiencing a high amount of Opinion Reduction towards another character
  • Increased additional tiles for every Portal upgrade from 100 to 150
  • Added a log for when a Villager arrives at a new village for a visit
  • Resized villager info UI so that it doesn't cover the Spells and Buildings list while both are open
  • Reduced size of Villager's Relationship UI and fixed cropping issue
  • Replaced some icons and portraits
  • Increased small monster portrait sizes to 54x54px
  • Updated Prism UI to show all the criteria needed to trigger the events
  • Updated Snatch UI
  • Updated Residents list UI

Bug Fixes

  • [FIXED] Instructing Grounded cultist to Preach causes player mana to be drained.
  • [FIXED] Faction Exclusive to Male but has Female Members.
  • [FIXED] Fixed various null reference and loading issues.

