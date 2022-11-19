Introduced new beta testing collectables!

Keep an eye in the world for Dream Flowers.
There are 40 of them and players who collect 21 or more of those,
will find their name in game Credits in QA section.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Keep an eye in the world for Dream Flowers.
There are 40 of them and players who collect 21 or more of those,
will find their name in game Credits in QA section.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update