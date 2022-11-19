 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 19 November 2022

Introduced new beta testing collectables!

Share · View all patches · Build 9974358

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Keep an eye in the world for Dream Flowers.

There are 40 of them and players who collect 21 or more of those,
will find their name in game Credits in QA section.

