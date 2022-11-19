- Added default background option under Display settings
- Added small diamonds background option
- Added player choice option in level editor - will use default background player has in settings
- Fixed star's tooltip on after hiding UI
- Removed creator ghost toggle completely if set to not show unless complete
- Removed rocky velocity reset on Gate surface
- Removed placement squares on hide ui
- Player can no longer self reset if they have completed the level in multiplayer
- Events and Layers can now be scrolled using mouse wheel
- Scroll will no longer zoom when mouse is over UI in level editor
Cleaning The System update for 19 November 2022
1.18.4 - Minor Bugs/Suggestions
Patchnotes via Steam Community
