Cleaning The System update for 19 November 2022

1.18.4 - Minor Bugs/Suggestions

Build 9974303

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added default background option under Display settings
  • Added small diamonds background option
  • Added player choice option in level editor - will use default background player has in settings
  • Fixed star's tooltip on after hiding UI
  • Removed creator ghost toggle completely if set to not show unless complete
  • Removed rocky velocity reset on Gate surface
  • Removed placement squares on hide ui
  • Player can no longer self reset if they have completed the level in multiplayer
  • Events and Layers can now be scrolled using mouse wheel
  • Scroll will no longer zoom when mouse is over UI in level editor

