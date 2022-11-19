 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience update for 19 November 2022

Hotfix patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9974160 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys! So I managed to add some more bugs with all the new content, so here's another patch of fixes! (I've also been secretly doing other mini patches in the meantime).

Keep the reports and feedback coming guys! We're so close to making this game perfect...

See ya soon!

  • Danny
  • Fixed buildings and things buildings contain being regenerated on load
  • Fixed some crash issues
  • Fixed city changing on reload
  • Fixed shelter charity/conditions changing on reload
  • Fixed quit button in main menu

Changed files in this update

CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience Content Depot 926141
  • Loading history…
CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience Mac Depot Depot 926142
  • Loading history…
CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience Linux Depot Depot 926143
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link