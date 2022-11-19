Hotfix patch

Hey guys! So I managed to add some more bugs with all the new content, so here's another patch of fixes! (I've also been secretly doing other mini patches in the meantime).
Keep the reports and feedback coming guys! We're so close to making this game perfect...
See ya soon!
- Danny
- Fixed buildings and things buildings contain being regenerated on load
- Fixed some crash issues
- Fixed city changing on reload
- Fixed shelter charity/conditions changing on reload
- Fixed quit button in main menu
