Tunguska: The Visitation update for 19 November 2022

Update 1.57-1 Patch Notes

Build 9974140

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug where an interactive object might be triggered again when you walk away from it.

  • Added a "poor man's ray tracing effect" for player's flashlight. It will try to illuminate the surrounding in addition to where the flashlight shines on. It's particularly effective in dark underground areas.

  • Smashable crates will now light up when cursor is on it, to distinguish from crates that can't be smashed

  • Fixed a bug with using mouse wheel to flip pages keep playing the flipping sound

  • When giving the error about out of battery, the message will now tell you which device is out.

  • Blocked an area under the truck where player can be stuck

  • Fixed some display for Russian UI

