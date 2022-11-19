Update 1.57-1 Patch Notes

Fixed a bug where an interactive object might be triggered again when you walk away from it.

Added a "poor man's ray tracing effect" for player's flashlight. It will try to illuminate the surrounding in addition to where the flashlight shines on. It's particularly effective in dark underground areas.

Smashable crates will now light up when cursor is on it, to distinguish from crates that can't be smashed

Fixed a bug with using mouse wheel to flip pages keep playing the flipping sound

When giving the error about out of battery, the message will now tell you which device is out.

Blocked an area under the truck where player can be stuck