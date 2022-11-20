Version 1120.22 Update

The Unity engine being used has been changed from 2021.2.12f1 to 2021.3.13f1.

Improved the existing occlusion effect (AO) to horizontal line-based occlusion effect (HBAO).

The Quality settings have added the Graphic Quality Slider and Recommended Settings buttons.

Recommended settings based on current computer performance are applied when the game is first played.

Several settings optimization and visual related settings have been improved.

Texture setting optimized.

<NOTICE>

First of all, I would like to apologize for posting the notice after such a long time.

Over the past few months, I've been in trouble.

Unfortunately, the CEO's company that helped me with publishing was closed, so I had to solve the problem of corporate name.

We also had to re-progress some of the original legal authorization applications, most of all- GRAC.

While solving the problem, it was not clear whether Nightfall Comes should update or stop, and also misjudged that it would not take long to solve the problem.

And yet, while we were solving the problem, we couldn't stop developing because we needed revenue.

Nightfall Comes revenue wasn't good enough, so it was a big question for us to keep updating in the hope that the indicators will improve someday.

Because game sales revenue was so low that we couldn't maintain our life, it was hard to focus on game updates.

...there was a long discussion, but in conclusion, we decided to develop a new game.

But I don't want to abandon Nightfall Comes or move on to an official release.

Nightfall Comes is a game that still has a lot to improve, and it's a game that I've worked really hard on for a year.

Fortunately, now that the problem has been solved, and early access to the new game can be started soon.

We apologize again for having to focus on updating the new game for some time, even as we start updating it in earnest.

Still, I'll keep an eye on the Nightfall Comes community, and I'll keep updating whenever I have a chance if I find a bug or have a good idea for improvement.