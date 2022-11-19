 Skip to content

Ein's Sword update for 19 November 2022

UPDATE TO 「 Ver 1.02 」 2022/11/19

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Enemies behind you are no longer hit by attacks.
・Guarding can now be performed at close range of the enemy.
・Preceding input has been adjusted.
・Event volume control has been added.
・The camera's left/right and up/down settings can now be changed.
・The option settings can now be reset to the initial defaults.
