Good day, devoted Reapers!

After more than one month of overtime working on the translation and localization of this game, 100,000+ words and 8,700+ items are all done! Thank you for your patience. (Thanks for asking, our working environment is cozier than the Death Office, because you know, we no longer use the fax machine - v -). While we've done LQA multiple times to make sure the quality, massive game script and severe constraints of time really hindered us to make it into perfect. So we will continue to optimize translations and localizations along the way.

If you encounter any flaws in the text or bugs in the game, please join our Discord. Give us feedback or share your insights with other Grim peers!

Anyway, we are happy to announce that the Simplified Chinese version of Death and Taxes is officially released today! Yes, today!

Happy reaping! you fellow reapers!